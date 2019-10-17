Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Alaska man seen in strangling video charged in 2nd death

October 17, 2019 6:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities in Alaska say a man accused in the strangling of an Alaska woman seen on a digital memory card has been charged with another death.

Documents filed Thursday by the state Department of Law say 48-year-old Brian Steven Smith told detectives he was the man in the images and videos recovered from the card.

The document says he acknowledged shooting another woman sometime between 2017 and 2018 and told police where he disposed of her body.

Anchorage police identified that woman as Veronica Abouchuk.

Advertisement

A grand jury indicted Smith on Thursday on murder and evidence tampering charges in the death of Abouchuk.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Smith previously pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, sexual assault and tampering in the death of Kathleen Henry.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|15 Privacy + Security Forum
10|15 Open Source Digital Forensics...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Association of the United States Army holds annual D.C. meet

Today in History

1974: President Ford explains his pardon of Nixon to Congress