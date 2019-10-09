Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Auction results sealed for seized North Korea carp ship

October 9, 2019 8:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S.-seized North Korean cargo ship suspected in international sanction violations was sold in a sealed auction.

The Wise Honest was seized in May and towed it to American Samoa. Indonesia detained the ship in 2018 while it was transporting coal.

The U.S. Marshals Service says they don’t disclose winning amounts or buyers in sealed-bid auctions.

The Justice Department didn’t immediately say Wednesday where sale proceeds will go.

Advertisement

Otto Warmbier’s parents filed a claim to the ship, seeking to collect on a multimillion-dollar judgment in the American college student’s death. They say he was tortured in North Korea after being convicted of trying to steal a propaganda poster.

Relatives of South Korea-born Rev. Dong Shik Kim filed a similar claim. They say he was taken hostage, tortured then killed in North Korea.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 5th Annual Cyber Electromagnetic...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen of the Florida Air National Guard return home

Today in History

1936: Hoover Dam begins generating electricity