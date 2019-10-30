Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Audit looks into condominium going decade without water bill

October 30, 2019 5:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — Officials in Baltimore have begun an audit to determine how one of the city’s largest condominium projects went without a water bill for more than a decade and how many other customers haven’t gotten a bill.

WBAL reports no one in the city noticed the 192-unit Ritz Carlton condominium in Federal Hill wasn’t on the billing system. The condominium hasn’t received a water bill since 2007, when a meter was installed. But Department of Public Works Director Rudy Chow said the meter was never connected to the billing system.

It’s estimated the Ritz Carlton owes $2.3 million.

Chow said it’s up to a developer or owner to notify the city when a building or home is occupied so billing can begin. The multi-agency audit will be made public upon completion.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Information from: WBAL-TV, http://www.wbaltv.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
10|28 56th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1941: FDR approves Lend-Lease aid to the USSR