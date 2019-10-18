Listen Live Sports

Authorities: 2 Iowa deputies shot while serving warrant

October 18, 2019 7:18 am
 
STUART, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say two sheriff’s deputies were shot and wounded while serving a warrant at an apartment complex in central Iowa.

The gunfire erupted around 10:40 p.m. Thursday in Stuart, about 35 miles (57 kilometers) west of Des Moines.

Iowa Criminal Investigation Division agent Adam DeCamp said early Friday that both Guthrie County deputies and the suspect are being treated for non-life-threatening gunshot injuries at a Des Moines hospital. A third officer was injured — but not shot — while responding.

Names of those involved and more details haven’t been released. Associated Press messages left for city and county authorities weren’t immediately returned.

Stuart is a city of about 1,700 people that sits along Interstate 80. Natasha Peninger lives in the apartment complex, and she told station KCCI that she “just grabbed my kids and left” when an officer banged on her door and told her to evacuate.

