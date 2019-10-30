Listen Live Sports

Bishop shot at church wedding still in critical condition

October 30, 2019 12:46 pm
 
The family of a bishop who was shot in the chest while presiding at a church wedding in New Hampshire says he’s still recovering from multiple gunshot wounds and remains in critical condition.

Seventy-five-year-old Stanley Choate was hurt in the Oct. 12 shooting at the New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham. Thirty-seven-year-old Dale Holloway, of Manchester, faces charges of attempted murder and assault stemming from the shooting, which also injured 60-year-old bride Claire McMullen. He’s pleaded not guilty.

Choate’s oldest child, John Choate, said at a Tufts Medical Center news conference in Boston on Wednesday that the family doesn’t know Holloway. He thanked the first responders and medical staff that helped his father. He said the bishop constantly preaches love and forgiveness.

He said his father, who oversees five churches, has written books and recorded gospel albums.

