Black bicycle deliveryman acquitted of fatal stabbing

October 17, 2019 1:52 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A jury says a Philadelphia bicycle deliveryman acted in self-defense when he fatally stabbed a real estate developer in a case that carried racial implications.

The jury found 22-year-old Michael White not guilty Thursday of voluntary manslaughter in the July 2018 stabbing of 37-year-old Sean Schellenger.

But jurors found him guilty of tampering with evidence.

White’s attorneys argued he acted in self-defense when he stabbed Schellenger after a traffic dispute. Attorneys say he was intimidating and intoxicated.

The deliveryman is black and testified that the white Schellenger made a racist remark to him. Prosecutors argued no witness corroborated that claim.

Schellenger’s family had criticized the prosecution’s decision to not seek murder charges against White.

