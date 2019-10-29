Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Bodies of 3 children, 1 adult found in Houston-area home

October 29, 2019 3:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DEER PARK, Texas (AP) — Authorities say they have discovered the bodies of three children and one adult at a suburban Houston home.

Police say the bodies were found Tuesday morning in Deer Park, which is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Houston.

Cause of death for the four people was not immediately known. Names and ages of the children and adult found in the home were not immediately released by police.

A Deer Park police spokesman didn’t immediately return a call or email seeking additional information.

Advertisement

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 ArkCase 101: Basic Training on ArkCase...
10|28 U.S. EEOC Executive Leadership Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1991: Galileo becomes first spacecraft to visit asteroid