Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Body of missing Alabama girl found; 2 being charged

October 22, 2019 10:08 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Investigators searching through garbage found the body of a 3-year-old girl who was missing more than a week, and authorities are charging two people with murder, police said Tuesday.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith told a news conference that the remains of Kamille McKinney were located in a trash bin that had been taken to a landfill. Police had been watching garbage deposits from a certain part of the city, he said.

Smith said police were obtaining murder warrants against two people previously identified as persons of interest in the case, 39-year-old Patrick Devone Stallworth and his 29-year-old girlfriend, Derick Irisha Brown.

Lawyers for both have said they are innocent.

Advertisement

The child, known as “Cupcake” to relatives, vanished while outside a birthday party on Oct. 12. Investigators know of no link between the suspects and the girl or her family, Smith said.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

“We believe this was something they thought about and acted upon. They saw an opportunity to take a young child, and they did,” said Smith, who did not reveal a potential motive.

Stallworth, arrested after officers located a vehicle seen near the abduction site, previously was charged with child pornography, but authorities said the charge wasn’t related to the missing child.

It wasn’t clear how long the child might have been dead. Mayor Randall Woodfin said the girl’s parents were experiencing “unimaginable” pain.

“This is a tough moment for our city, a tough moment for the family,” he said.

Gov. Kay Ivey, in a statement Tuesday night, offered her condolences to Kamille’s family.

“The heart of our state is broken…,” Ivey said. “Our prayers remain with Kamille’s family and all who have been touched by this nightmare.”

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Blue Angels fly in formation with the B-29 Superfortress “Doc”

Today in History

1981: Professional air traffic controllers union is decertified