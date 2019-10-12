Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Boy wounded by gunfire when shots are fired into vehicle

October 12, 2019 11:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore say a 2-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire when someone shot into a vehicle in an act of road rage.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says the boy is in “somewhat stable condition” and is expected to survive.

Authorities were notified when the boy was brought to a hospital early Saturday with a stomach wound. Police say he was inside a vehicle when another occupant had a dispute with someone in another car. Police say a suspect fired, striking the boy, and then fled.

A police news release said the shooting began around 12:30 a.m. when an automated system called Shot Spotter notified officials of gunfire on a central Baltimore street. Responding officers couldn’t locate a shooting victim or suspect.

Advertisement

Authorities are offering a $15,000 reward for information.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 Cocktails & Conversation: Defending...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor reads to elementary school students

Today in History

1968: First manned Apollo mission launched