Boy wounded by gunfire when shots are fired into vehicle

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore say a 2-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire when someone shot into a vehicle in an act of road rage.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says the boy is in “somewhat stable condition” and is expected to survive.

Authorities were notified when the boy was brought to a hospital early Saturday with a stomach wound. Police say he was inside a vehicle when another occupant had a dispute with someone in another car. Police say a suspect fired, striking the boy, and then fled.

A police news release said the shooting began around 12:30 a.m. when an automated system called Shot Spotter notified officials of gunfire on a central Baltimore street. Responding officers couldn’t locate a shooting victim or suspect.

Authorities are offering a $15,000 reward for information.

