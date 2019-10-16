Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business owner to be sentenced in college admissions scandal

October 16, 2019 5:57 am
 
BOSTON (AP) — The owner of a California jewelry business is returning to court to be sentenced for her role in the college admissions bribery scandal.

Marjorie Klapper is scheduled to be sentenced in Boston’s federal court Wednesday. She pleaded guilty in May to a single count of fraud and conspiracy.

Authorities say the 51-year-old California resident paid $15,000 to rig her son’s ACT exam in 2017. She’s also accused of falsely listing her son as African American and Hispanic on college applications to increase his chances of getting admitted. Authorities have not specified her son’s race.

Klapper says the scheme’s organizers listed her son as a minority without her knowledge. Her lawyers say she regrets her involvement in the scheme.

Prosecutors are recommending four months in prison. Klapper’s lawyers say she deserves home confinement and a $20,000 fine.

