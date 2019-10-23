Listen Live Sports

California deputy fatally shot, ride-along passenger injured

October 23, 2019 12:46 pm
 
SOMERSET, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California sheriff’s deputy was shot to death Wednesday while responding to a call in the rural Sierra Nevada foothills, officials said.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Brian Ishmael was fatally shot in the community of Somerset and that a ride-along passenger with him was also shot and injured. Officials did not immediately identify the passenger or provide details about the person’s injuries and condition.

Two men were detained and that a large contingent of law enforcement officers and a helicopter remained at the scene in about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Sacramento, said a statement from the sheriff’s office.

A procession of law enforcement vehicles accompanied Ishmael’s body Wednesday morning to the Sacramento County coroner’s office.

The statement provided no details about how the events unfolded.

The deputy was a four-year veteran of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office and previously worked for the Placerville Police Department.

