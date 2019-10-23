Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Car plunges from Indianapolis parking garage, killing 2

October 23, 2019 3:20 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Firefighters say a car plunged from the fourth floor of a downtown Indianapolis parking garage, killing a man and a woman inside.

The car landed on its roof after falling shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday from the Market Square Center Garage. It plowed through a parking garage wall and landed in an alley behind the City Market.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith (ryt) says the woman was driving. She and the man were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names haven’t been released. Reith says a second man who witnessed the crash was treated for possible shock.

Reith says code enforcement was called to check for structural damage to the garage.

