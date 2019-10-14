Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Chicago man charged with killing 5 neighbors due in court

October 14, 2019 10:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man charged with gunning down five of his neighbors over the weekend is due in court.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says Krysztof Marek’s hearing Monday comes after he was charged with a fifth count of first-degree murder following Sunday’s death of a woman. The four other victims were pronounced dead a short time after Saturday’s shooting.

Guglielmi says the shooting stemmed from a dispute between the 66-year-old Marek and his neighbors. Marek allegedly went into a neighbor’s apartment and shot four people as they ate dinner and then went to a unit on the floor above and shot the woman.

Police haven’t said what led to the shooting but they said Marek had a history of problems with his neighbors.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 Cocktails & Conversation: Defending...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of Army sworn in at Pentagon Mall steps

Today in History

1962: Cuban Missile Crisis begins