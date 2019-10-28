Listen Live Sports

Cleanup continues Monday from Olga's windy remnants

October 28, 2019
 
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Thousands of people in Mississippi and Tennessee are still waiting for power to be restored as cleanup continues from winds associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Olga.

High winds swept across a broad area Saturday, the National Weather Service reports. Some schools cancelled classes Monday for lack of power.

Winds up to 70 mph (110 kph) were reported along the storm’s track from Mississippi to Indiana.

A highway worker cleaning up debris in central Mississippi was killed Saturday.

Saturday’s damage followed two tornadoes were confirmed west of Mobile, Alabama, on Friday.

In Tupelo, Mississippi, on Monday, local officials declared a state of emergency so they could buy equipment and contract for debris removal more quickly. Another Mississippi county opened an arena to serve hot meals and offer shelter.

