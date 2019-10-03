DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Jurors heard closing arguments Thursday and are set to begin deliberations Friday in the trial of a white former Georgia police officer who fatally shot an unarmed, naked black man.

Robert “Chip” Olsen was responding to a call of a naked man behaving erratically at an Atlanta-area apartment complex in March 2015 when he fatally shot 26-year-old Anthony Hill, an Air Force veteran who had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and PTSD.

Olsen is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, violation of oath of office and making a false statement.

Lawyers for both sides said in their closing arguments Thursday that jurors must decide whether Olsen’s actions were reasonable.

Advertisement

Jurors heard several days of testimony from prosecution witnesses. The defense didn’t call any witnesses or put Olsen on the stand.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.