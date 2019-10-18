Listen Live Sports

Closing arguments up next in deadly prison breakout trial

October 18, 2019 1:36 pm
 
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Closing arguments are expected next week in the trial of an inmate accused of murder in an attempted prison breakout that left four corrections workers dead.

The Virginian-Pilot reports jurors were shown a video interview Thursday in which Mikel Brady described striking prison guard Wendy Shannon until she stopped moving during the October 2017 escape attempt at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Shannon was among the workers killed in the disturbance.

Brady is the first of four inmates to be tried on murder charges.

WAVY-TV reports the defense rested its case without calling any witnesses, so jury instructions and closing arguments could start as soon as Monday. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Brady was already serving time for attempted murder after shooting a North Carolina state trooper in 2013.

