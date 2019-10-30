Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Cohen partner gets probation in tax fraud case

October 30, 2019 10:33 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A past associate of President Donald Trump’s imprisoned former lawyer, Michael Cohen, was sentenced to probation Wednesday for engaging in tax fraud.

Evgeny Freidman, 48, who was dubbed the Taxi King of New York for managing cab fleets for investors including Cohen, was sentenced in Albany County Court, The New York Times reported .

Freidman pleaded guilty last year to pocketing $5 million in taxi fees that were supposed to fund public transportation. In the deal with prosecutors, Freidman also agreed to cooperate in the federal investigation of Cohen, as well as pay $1 million in restitution.

“I’m very humbled by what has happened,” Freidman said before he was sentenced. “I have started fresh.”

Advertisement

Evgeny’s lawyers have said ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft have destroyed his business and forced him into wrongdoing.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Prosecutors revealed in court that Freidman has helped the attorney general’s office investigate the lending practices of the taxi medallion industry.

For years, Freidman managed hundreds of taxi medallions, the physical plates affixed to cabs that owners are required to display, including more than two dozen owned by Cohen, Trump’s longtime fixer.

Cohen last year pleaded guilty to several charges, including tax evasion, lying to Congress and breaking campaign finance laws by arranging payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels and Playboy centerfold Karen McDougal to keep them quiet about alleged affairs with Trump.

The president has denied any sexual relationship with either woman and said any payments were personal matters, not campaign expenses.

___

Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
10|28 56th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1941: FDR approves Lend-Lease aid to the USSR