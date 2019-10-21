Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Colorado mom charged with murder in death of young daughter

October 21, 2019 3:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado mother has been indicted on a murder charge in the death of her 7-year-old daughter, whose death had been attributed to terminal diseases after she fulfilled a bucket list of dreams.

The indictment Thursday charged 41-year-old Kelly Renee Turner, also known as Kelly Gant, with 13 criminal counts that included child abuse, theft and charitable fraud.

It says Turner caused Olivia Gant’s 2017 death, not the multiple illnesses that prompted publicized ride-alongs with police and fire crews.

The actual cause of death wasn’t immediately clear.

Advertisement

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says Turner was arrested Friday at a Denver area hotel and held without bond. It’s not clear if she has an attorney.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

The indictment was first reported Monday by KUSA-TV.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 DC CyberWeek Opening Party
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Eleven soldiers receive first U.S. Army's Expert Soldier Badges

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska