Court to hear appeal of Jodi Arias’ murder conviction

October 17, 2019 1:01 am
 
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona court will hear arguments Thursday in an appeal of Jodi Arias’ murder conviction in the 2008 death of her former boyfriend.

Arias argues a prosecutor’s misconduct and a judge’s failure to control news coverage during the case deprived her of a fair trial.

A lawyer defending the conviction on the state’s behalf says overwhelming evidence of Arias’ guilt should outweigh mistakes made by the prosecutor who won the case.

Arias is serving a life sentence for her conviction in Travis Alexander’s death at his Mesa home.

Prosecutors say Arias attacked Alexander after he wanted to end their affair.

Arias has acknowledged killing Alexander but claimed it was self-defense after he attacked her.

Arias will not be in the courtroom during Thursday’s hearing.

Follow Jacques Billeaud at twitter.com/jacquesbilleaud.

