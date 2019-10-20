Listen Live Sports

Crews probe source of smoke from ship off Georgia coast

October 20, 2019 5:06 pm
 
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Marine salvage experts are trying to determine what caused a fire in an overturned cargo ship lying close to Georgia’s seacoast for weeks.

Smoke could be seen coming out of the Golden Ray on Sunday. Petty Officer Michael Himes, a spokesman for a unified command team seeking to remove the vessel, said crews contained the smoke and were monitoring conditions around the vessel.

The vessel overturned Sept. 8 near the Port of Brunswick. Rescuers drilled into the hull’s steel plates and rescued four crewmen who were trapped in the ship in scorching heat and darkness.

Crews plan to haul the ship away in pieces because they say it cannot be safely righted and refloated intact.

