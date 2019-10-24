Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

DNA test reunites half brothers; both were cops in Florida

October 24, 2019 1:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — When police Sgt. Dave Stull took a DNA test to learn more about his biological parents, he wasn’t expecting much.

He was tired of leaving the family history sections blank on medical forms, but he had no aching void to fill. He’d had a good childhood, with adoptive parents who doted on him.

But something made him click on the link showing he had 1,200-plus potential relatives.

Topping the list: a half brother just a year younger who also had been a police officer in Florida.

Advertisement

Since the two met, they’ve been inseparable.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with aircraft maintainers in Saudi Arabia

Today in History

1983: Massive bomb kills 241 U.S. service personnel in Beirut, Lebanon