Dog lost since 2007 found over 1K miles away in Pittsburgh

October 11, 2019 2:33 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A toy fox terrier that disappeared from its family’s south Florida home in 2007 was found this week over a thousand miles away in Pittsburgh.

Humane Animal Rescue says the 14-year-old named Dutchess was found hungry, shivering and in serious need of a nail trim under a shed on Monday.

The property owner took the dog to a Humane Animal Rescue location, where staffers were able to locate a microchip and trace the dog back to its owners in Boca Raton, Florida.

The dog’s owner Katheryn Strang drove to all the way to Pittsburgh for an emotional reunion with Dutchess on Friday.

Strang says she couldn’t believe it when she got the call. She’d been paying the monthly fee on the microchip every year in the hopes she’d find Dutchess again.

