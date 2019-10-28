Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Driver pleads guilty in death of 2 New Orleans bicyclists

October 28, 2019 6:02 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The mother of one of two people killed when a drunken driver steered his speeding car into a New Orleans bicycle lane says she wants the maximum sentence for the man.

The New Orleans district attorney’s office says 32-year-old Tashonty Toney pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of vehicular homicide. The plea averted a scheduled trial.

New Orleans news outlets report that victims were allowed to make statements Monday. Among the speakers was the mother of 27-year-old Sharree Walls, one of those killed.

A 31-year-old man from Seattle also died.

Sentencing for Toney is expected Tuesday. He could get up to 80 years.

Prosecutors said Toney was drunk when he veered into a bicycle lane near a Mardi Gras parade route in March at an estimated 80 mph (130 kph).

