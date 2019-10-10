Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

El Paso mass shooting suspect faces trial judge for 1st time

October 10, 2019 12:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The 19-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of 22 people at a Texas Walmart is set to face his trial judge for the first time since his arrest.

Patrick Crusius of Dallas is expected to appear in an El Paso courtroom Thursday for a brief hearing.

Police say he confessed to the Aug. 3 mass shooting and that he carried out the attack targeting Mexicans. Some two-dozen people survived the attack with injuries; Hospital officials say two victims are still in the hospital.

Local prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty. Federal authorities are also considering capital murder charges and are investigating possible hate crimes charges. The Department of Justice has called the shooting an act of domestic terrorism.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 5th Annual Cyber Electromagnetic...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen of the Florida Air National Guard return home

Today in History

1936: Hoover Dam begins generating electricity