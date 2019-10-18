Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Ex-Texas federal agent pleads guilty to child porn charges

October 18, 2019 10:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A former federal agent in Texas has pleaded guilty to charges that he produced child pornography, including videos of himself sexually assaulting a minor.

Thirty-seven-year-old Vernon Lee Millican of Leakey pleaded guilty Thursday in a San Antonio court to one count of production of child pornography and another count of possession of child pornography.

Millican was arrested in January after federal authorities searched his home. He was a U.S. Border Patrol agent at the time assigned to the station in Uvalde, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) west of San Antonio. Millican was later fired.

A criminal complaint shows the investigation began when the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon collected evidence indicating a 13-year-old girl who previously lived in Texas had been sexually assaulted by Millican over several years.

Advertisement

Millican is scheduled to be sentenced in January and faces between 15 and 30 years in prison.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: Get the latest information on defense networks and cloud strategy with the exclusive Federal News Network DoD Strategic IT Survey.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|17 AvengerCon IV
10|18 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Association of the United States Army holds annual D.C. meet

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska