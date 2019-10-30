Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Federal wildlife official sentenced for sexual assault

October 30, 2019 1:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A federal program administrator overseeing endangered species policy for Washington state was sentenced to a month in jail for sexually assaulting a female co-worker while attending a conference in Oregon.

The Bulletin reports Eric Rickerson was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to third-degree sex assault, harassment, coercion, intimidation and private indecency.

In July of 2018 Rickerson, 53, attended a conference in Sunriver, Oregon, with the victim and other members of the agency. Authorities say he got drunk at a party and followed the victim to the condo where they were staying. Prosecutors say he exposed himself and touched her inappropriately.

Rickerson is the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife Service’s state supervisor for Washington, overseeing more than 100 employees.

Advertisement

His attorney blamed his client’s alcoholism.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
10|28 56th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1941: FDR approves Lend-Lease aid to the USSR