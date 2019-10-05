Listen Live Sports

Florida disabled dog goes missing when car is stolen

October 5, 2019 4:33 pm
 
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (AP) — Florida animal rescue groups are helping a woman find her beloved disabled dog after her car was stolen with the husky mix inside.

WFOR-TV reports Wanda Ferrari had left the car running with the air conditioning on for her dog Zorra while she popped into a Dollar Tree store in Oakland Park, Florida.

Zorra uses a pink wheelchair to walk because its back legs are paralyzed. But the 13-year-old dog was lying on a pillow in the backseat and not in the wheelchair when the 2005 blue Volvo station wagon was taken.

Ferrari says the dog is her constant companion as she deals with a breast cancer recurrence.

Rescue group Abandoned Dogs of Everglades hired a pet detective and is now offering a $2,000 reward for returning the dog.

