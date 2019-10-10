Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Florida jury ponders fate of 2 in law professor’s slaying

October 10, 2019 4:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida jury is deliberating the fate of a man and woman who face murder charges in the killing of Florida State University law professor embroiled in a bitter child custody battle.

Prosecutors are hoping for convictions against Katherine Magbanua and her ex-boyfriend, Sigfredo Garcia, who they say took part in a plot with another man to kill Dan Markel.

Markel was shot to death in the garage of his Tallahassee home in 2014 as part of what prosecutors describe as a murder-for-hire plot.

Defense attorneys assert that their clients were innocent scapegoats in the government’s failure to charge Markel’s in-laws, who prosecutors implicated Thursday.

Advertisement

Defense attorneys also hope the jury won’t trust the testimony of a prosecution witness who pleaded guilty for his role in the slaying in exchange for a reduced sentence.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 5th Annual Cyber Electromagnetic...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus perform “Dancing in the Street”

Today in History

1973: Spiro Agnew becomes first VP to resign