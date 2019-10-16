Listen Live Sports

Florida man arrested in sex assault of girl met on Snapchat

October 16, 2019 4:49 am
 
LAND O’LAKES, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is accused of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl he met on Snapchat.

News outlets report 22-year-old Austin Wyatt Altman was arrested Saturday on charges including sexual battery on a child and violating probation. Pasco County deputies say Altman picked her up from her house on Saturday and brought her back to his Spring Hill home, where he assaulted her.

Hernando County deputies investigating a missing child report tracked the girl to Altman’s home, where they say she was found in his bedroom. An arrest report says the girl told authorities that Altman forced her to have sex. It says Altman admitted to sex with her.

Altman was on probation at the time for a felony charge of forced entry. It’s unclear where he has a lawyer.

