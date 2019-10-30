Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Florida man serving life charged in 2 30-year-old rape cases

October 30, 2019 5:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man who is serving a life sentence in Florida for sex crimes has been charged in Tennessee with two rapes from more than 30 years ago.

The Shelby County district attorney’s office said Tuesday that 54-year-old Jimmy Love has been extradited to Memphis from the Hardee Correctional Institution in Bowling Green, Florida.

Prosecutors say DNA evidence matched Love to the 1986 rape of a 21-year-old woman in the Raleigh neighborhood in Memphis. Prosecutors say his DNA also linked him to a rape in Memphis in 1987.

Indictments were handed down in 2015 and 2018. By law, they remained secret until he was brought to Memphis.

Advertisement

Love had been an inmate in Florida since he was convicted of sex crimes, assaults and other offenses in 1994.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
10|28 56th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1941: FDR approves Lend-Lease aid to the USSR