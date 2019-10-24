Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Florida McDonald’s damaged by truck fire in drive-thru

October 24, 2019 6:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NAPELS, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida McDonald’s suffered major damage after a pickup truck became engulfed in flames in the drive-thru.

The Naples Daily News reports that the fire occurred Thursday afternoon at the East Naples restaurant.

Greater Naples Fire Rescue District Deputy Chief Wayne Martin says the 2017 Ford F-150 caught fire in front of the drive-thru window. The cause of the blaze wasn’t immediately clear.

Officials say employees attempted to put out the flames with fire extinguishers but were unsuccessful. The truck’s occupants, as well as employees and customers, were able to get away without injury.

Advertisement

The vehicle was practically unrecognizable as a truck by the time firefighters extinguished the flames.

        Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Officials say the restaurant sustained major interior smoke damage and some fire damage.

___

Information from: Naples (Fla.) Daily News, http://www.naplesnews.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Council of International Sports for Military games underway

Today in History

1921: The Unknown Soldier is selected to honor WWI dead