Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Florida officer charged with hitting handcuffed suspect

October 4, 2019 4:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police officer has been suspended and charged with striking a handcuffed suspect.

The Broward County State Attorney’s Office filed a misdemeanor battery charge Thursday against 34-year-old Matthew Barbieri. The Hollywood police officer was previously relieved of duty.

Investigators say Barbieri responded to a home Aug. 6 after a man reported that his son was on heroin and acting erratically. The handcuffed son objected to Barbieri searching the home.

Prosecutors say home surveillance video shows Barbieri slap the man twice, grab him by the throat and ask, “Do I have permission now?” The video also shows Barbieri telling another officer that he was going to have to say the handcuffed man was kicking.

Advertisement

Barbieri has not been booked into jail. Court records didn’t list an attorney for him who could comment.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore