Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Florida officials say teen punched man dressed as Trump

October 28, 2019 3:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old girl punched a man dressed as President Donald Trump in line at a Florida haunted house while her friends recorded it.

The Naples Daily News reports that the girl could face a misdemeanor charge of battery for the Saturday attack. Authorities withheld the girl’s name because of her age.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says the man and his family were in line to go into the Naples Haunted Gross House exhibit at the county fairgrounds when the girl walked over to him and punched him in the jaw.

The man told officials that the girl laughed and then ran away.

Advertisement

The girl was kicked out of the fairgrounds and may face charges following an investigation.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

Information from: Naples (Fla.) Daily News, http://www.naplesnews.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|25 ASBO Annual Conference and Expo
10|28 Cognilytica CPMAI AI & ML Project...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines practice drill sequences ahead of upcoming wreath laying ceremony

Today in History

1998: President Clinton signs Digital Millennium Copyright Act into law