Florida woman who bit camel to escape denies throwing treats

October 3, 2019 2:58 pm
 
GROSS TETE, La. (AP) — The Florida woman who bit a 600-pound (272-kilogram) camel to escape from beneath it denies that she and her husband threw treats for their dog into the camel’s enclosure at a Louisiana truck stop.

Gloria Lancaster told The Advocate on Wednesday that she broke bones and had to have her lungs drained of blood after Caspar the camel knocked her over and sat on her at the Grosse Tete petting zoo.

Lancaster admits she crawled into the pen to retrieve her dog but disputes the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office’s accusations that the couple threw treats into it.

Lancaster says she doesn’t fault the camel and understands he was only protecting his territory.

The couple was cited for not leashing their dog, but Lancaster says the truck stop should’ve better secured its enclosure.

