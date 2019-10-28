Listen Live Sports

Former Vice President Gore to speak during climate event

October 28, 2019
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Vice President Al Gore will speak at Vanderbilt University on climate change as part of a worldwide event called “24 Hours of Reality: Truth in Action.”

According to the school, the presentation in Nashville, Tennessee, will be one of thousands happening around the world on Nov. 20. The worldwide event is led by Gore and The Climate Reality Project, which he founded and chairs.

Gore has written best-selling books on climate change and received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007 for “informing the world of the dangers posed by climate change.”

His climate work was the subject of the documentary “An Inconvenient Truth,” which won two Oscars in 2006.

Gore’s event comes as Vanderbilt is boosting its sustainability efforts with a commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

