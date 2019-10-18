Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Funeral set for Alabama seaman killed in Pearl Harbor attack

October 18, 2019 11:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A funeral is being held for an Alabama seaman killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor nearly 80 years ago.

New outlets report the graveside service is planned for Johnnie Cornelius Laurie of Bessemer. He was a 25-year-old Navy mess attendant aboard the battleship Oklahoma when it was hit by multiple torpedoes on Dec. 7, 1941.

More than 400 crew members died, and many of their bodies were interred in cemeteries in Hawaii. Laurie’s remains were among those that couldn’t initially be identified.

The military recovered remains in 2015 and began using DNA testing and other methods for identification. The Navy says Laurie’s remains were identified earlier this year.

Advertisement

Laurie’s only living brother, Elmer White, says he’s glad his brother is home.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: Get the latest information on defense networks and cloud strategy with the exclusive Federal News Network DoD Strategic IT Survey.

Saturday would have been Laurie’s 103rd birthday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|17 AvengerCon IV
10|18 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Japanese kindergartners perform for crew of USS Pioneer

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska