Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Georgia college student killed in apartment complex shooting

October 7, 2019 4:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — A university just outside Atlanta confirmed Monday that one of its students was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex that also left two other people injured.

Officers were sent to an apartment complex in Kennesaw late Sunday night, Cobb County police Officer Sydney Melton said in an email. When they arrived, they found a dead man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound in his back and two other men who’d been shot.

The dead man was identified as 18-year-old Oluwafemi Oyerinde of Lawrenceville. The two injured men were identified as Khalil Bennett of Grayson and Jarius Bonner, both 18.

Melton says a dispute between neighbors preceded the shooting. Police did not immediately release any additional information.

Advertisement

The apartment complex is near Kennesaw State University’s football stadium and its website suggests it’s an ideal place for students to live.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution , Kennesaw State spokeswoman Tammy DeMel confirmed “with profound sadness” that Oyerinde was a student at the school. Neither Bennett nor Bonner was enrolled at the school, she said.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy tops Air Force 34-25 in annual football game

Today in History

2001: US-led attack on Afghanistan begins