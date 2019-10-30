Listen Live Sports

Halloween display with guillotine riles some in Utah city

October 30, 2019 2:21 pm
 
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (AP) — Officials in a Utah community say they’ve received “more than a few” complaints over a family’s Halloween display that includes a guillotine chopping off the heads of baby dolls.

However, the city attorney for Brigham City, Michael Christiansen, said the display isn’t a public nuisance under the city code even though “it’s distasteful to some.”

KUTV-TV reports that In addition to the guillotine, the lawn display also includes a bloody nurse standing over a baby incubator containing angry looking babies and baby parts.

Julie Bawden said her family’s annual Halloween displays are just intended “to be spooky and fun.”

Neighbor Claudia Perry said she objects to the display, saying it’s too much. In Perry’s words, “how far are they going to go? And where are we going to stop?”

