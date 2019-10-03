Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

High school principal resigns amid fallout over rape case

October 3, 2019 9:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SANBORN, N.Y. (AP) — A high school principal has resigned amid fallout over the district’s handling of a rape case.

The Niagara Wheatfield Board of Education in western New York accepted Michael Mann’s resignation Wednesday night.

A student who was charged with raping a classmate remained in the same school as the victim for a week after his guilty plea in May.

He also had attended nearly his entire senior year and played on the lacrosse team while his criminal case was pending.

Advertisement

The school board in June heard a statement from the victim, read by her mother. She said she had to see the perpetrator daily while people bullied her and accused her of lying.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

About 100 students walked out in protest in May over the district’s handling of the case.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|3 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
10|3 2019 Privacy Program Symposium
10|3 GSA 5G Government Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. service members participate in Tiger Strike 2019

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln makes Thanksgiving a federal holiday