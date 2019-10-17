Listen Live Sports

Hurricane Center: Tropical storm likely along Gulf Coast

October 17, 2019 8:44 am
 
MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center says thunderstorms and showers off the coast of Mexico are likely to develop into a storm that will threaten the U.S. Gulf Coast by this weekend.

Forecasters say there’s an 80% chance that the area of low pressure located in the Bay of Campeche will develop into a tropical or subtropical storm as early as Thursday night.

It’s expected to move northeastward from the Mexican coast toward the Big Bend area of Florida.

Forecasters say the system will approach the Gulf Coast on Friday or Saturday with gusty winds and rough seas regardless of whether it develops further.

Heavy rain is possible across parts of the Southeast through the weekend. The precipitation could bring some relief for drought-stricken parts of the region.

