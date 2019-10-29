Listen Live Sports

Husband charged in slaying of Iowa health care administrator

October 29, 2019 9:34 am
 
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The husband of an Iowa health care administrator has been charged with first-degree murder in her April death.

Records show that 67-year-old Iowa City businessman Roy Browning, Jr. was arrested and booked at the Johnson County Jail on Monday.

Browning is charged in the death of his wife of 42 years, JoEllen Browning, who was found dead at their home on April 5.

Authorities say she died from “sharp force injuries ” inflicted by an assailant. JoEllen Browning had been the director of operating budgets at University of Iowa Health Care, where she had worked for decades.

Detectives from the Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa City Police Department had worked on the case for months. The criminal complaint against Roy Browning wasn’t immediately available.

