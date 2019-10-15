Listen Live Sports

Hydraulic issue leads Southwest to evacuate plane in Chicago

October 15, 2019 2:27 am
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Southwest Airlines has evacuated a flight over a hydraulic issue that cropped up after landing at Chicago’s Midway International Airport.

Southwest tells reporters that the Monday flight from Austin, Texas, had an issue with a redundant system that powers the main landing gear. Online flight records say the flight arrived about 35 minutes late, landing at about 9 a.m. and spending about 45 minutes on the runway before arriving at a gate.

WGN-TV reports the plane turned off the runway upon landing and stopped short of the terminal building. It notes city fire officials say no injuries were reported.

The Daily News reports the 137 passengers and the five crew members used airstairs to exit the plane. They were then bused to the main terminal.

