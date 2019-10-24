Listen Live Sports

In time for Halloween, museum holds creepiest doll contest

October 24, 2019 2:16 pm
 
ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota museum has turned its creepiest dolls loose just in time for Halloween.

The History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester has posted photos and videos of its miniature terrors on social media, taking votes for the most nightmarish one.

Curator Dan Nowakowski told Minnesota Public Radio that for a lot of the dolls, the freakiness is all in the eyes. Some have movable eyelids that snap open when you lift the dolls up. The paint has chipped off the face of another contender, leaving it looking like a mummy.

Nowakowski says the dolls weren’t intended to be frightening when they were made, but damage from play and the passage of time have turned them creepy.

Voting continues through Thursday. The winner and runner-up will be displayed over Halloween.

Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mprnews.org

