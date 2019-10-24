Listen Live Sports

Indiana man charged with murder, rape in 1988 cold case

October 24, 2019 12:48 pm
 
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — FBI agents have arrested a northwestern Indiana man in the 1988 rape and killing of a mother of four whose body was found in an abandoned home.

Fifty-six-year-old Tyrone Andrew McKee was charged Tuesday with murder, rape and other charges in the slaying of 23-year-old Colleen Callahan.

Callahan’s body was found in the house in Gary on Nov. 9, 1988, lying on a floor littered with broken glass and pieces of a window frame. Authorities reopened the cold case in 2018 and used modern forensics to connect McKee, of Merrillville, to the crime.

Online court records don’t list an attorney who could speak on McKee’s behalf.

The FBI says this is the sixth cold case solved in a year by the Gang Responsive Investigative Team.

