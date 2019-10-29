Indiana officer fatally shoots man after traffic accident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Southwestern Indiana police say an officer fatally shot a man who was being questioned following a traffic accident.

Evansville police say the man died after Monday night’s shooting. Vanderburgh County’s coroner identified the man as 45-year-old Terry W. Chanley of Wadesville.

Police say an officer who was called to the scene of a car crash was told by a witness that something was wrong with the man’s demeanor.

Capt. Andy Chandler says the officer approached and began questioning the man but thought his behavior was “questionable” when he didn’t respond.

Chandler says the officer opened fire when the man made quick movements and appeared to have an object.

Investigators say they’re trying to determine what that object was.

The officer will be placed on paid administrative leave per department policy.

