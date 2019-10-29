Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Indiana officer fatally shoots man after traffic accident

October 29, 2019 2:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Southwestern Indiana police say an officer fatally shot a man who was being questioned following a traffic accident.

Evansville police say the man died after Monday night’s shooting. Vanderburgh County’s coroner identified the man as 45-year-old Terry W. Chanley of Wadesville.

Police say an officer who was called to the scene of a car crash was told by a witness that something was wrong with the man’s demeanor.

Capt. Andy Chandler says the officer approached and began questioning the man but thought his behavior was “questionable” when he didn’t respond.

Advertisement

Chandler says the officer opened fire when the man made quick movements and appeared to have an object.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Investigators say they’re trying to determine what that object was.

The officer will be placed on paid administrative leave per department policy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 ArkCase 101: Basic Training on ArkCase...
10|28 U.S. EEOC Executive Leadership Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1991: Galileo becomes first spacecraft to visit asteroid