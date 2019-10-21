Listen Live Sports

Inmate convicted of murder in deadly prison breakout attempt

October 21, 2019 3:21 pm
 
MANTEO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina inmate could get the death penalty after a jury found him guilty of murdering four prison workers during a failed escape attempt two years ago.

News outlets reported Monday that jurors spent less than an hour before convicting Mikel Brady in the state’s deadliest attempted prison breakout. Brady is the first of four inmates tried on charges of stabbing and bludgeoning to death two prison guards, a maintenance worker and a sewing plant manager in October 2017.

Brady was already serving time for attempted murder after shooting a North Carolina state trooper in 2013 while he was a fugitive from Vermont on a probation violation.

Brady said on a video interview shown to jurors he was upset about his long sentence and talked about escaping for months.

