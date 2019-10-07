Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Inquiry prompts Virginia prisons to change religious rules

October 7, 2019 5:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia prisons are relaxing some of their restrictions on group worship activities and providing religiously compliant meals to inmates following a federal investigation.

The Department of Justice announced a settlement Monday with Virginia over an inquiry into whether the Department of Corrections was violating a federal law protecting the religious rights of inmates and other institutionalized persons.

Under the agreement, the Department of Corrections is ending a requirement that group-worship activities accommodate a minimum of five inmates. It also eliminates some rules making it harder for inmates to receive meals that accommodate religious needs.

A Department of Corrections spokeswoman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, a coalition of Muslim groups complained to prison officials about a lack of food and water for inmates observing Ramadan.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy tops Air Force 34-25 in annual football game

Today in History

2001: US-led attack on Afghanistan begins