Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Jail officer in coma dies after being attacked by inmate

October 31, 2019 1:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix area jail officer who was comatose after being attacked by an inmate has died, authorities said.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said in a brief statement that Officer Gene Lee died Wednesday night. The inmate accused of attacking Lee has been transferred to a jail in another county outside Phoenix, authorities said.

Sheriff Paul Penzone said in a videotaped statement that Daniel Davitt, 59, attacked Lee without provocation Tuesday morning by grabbing Lee by his throat from behind and knocking his feet out from under him.

Penzone said Lee’s head hit the cement floor and he never regained consciousness.

Advertisement

Davitt awaits trial on charges of sex crimes involving children and is representing himself in court.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Penzone called Lee’s death “tragic and egregious” and called Davitt “a criminal predator with no respect for authority, human life or the community.”

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings lowered to half-staff Thursday.

He said Lee’s life was “taken far too soon” and that the officer put his life on the line to ensure the safety of his fellow citizens and officers.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|29 Recorded Future - Predict 2019
10|30 7th Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors aboard USS Nimitz conduct a barricade drill

Today in History

1864: Nevada becomes 36th state in the Union