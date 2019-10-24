Listen Live Sports

Jimmy Carter out of hospital after treatment for fall

October 24, 2019 1:53 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter is out of the hospital where he was treated after fracturing his pelvis in a recent fall.

The Carter Center said in a statement Thursday that the former president had been released from a hospital and was recovering at his home in Plains, Georgia.

The 95-year-old Carter is the oldest living former president in U.S. history.

