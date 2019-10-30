Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Judge cancels Dallas DA’s contempt hearing from Guyger trial

October 30, 2019 6:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DALLAS (AP) — A judge has postponed a hearing over whether to hold the Dallas County district attorney in contempt of court for allegedly violating a gag order during a police officer’s murder trial.

District Attorney John Creuzot had been set to appear in court Thursday over comments he made to a local TV station about a former Dallas officer Amber Guyger’s trial for shooting Botham Jean . But a senior judge on Tuesday called the hearing off and ordered another judge to oversee a dispute over whether the judge who issued the gag order must recuse herself.

Judge Tammy Kemp oversaw Guyger’s trial, which resulted in a guilty verdict and prison sentence. But Creuzot’s office contends Kemp should let another judge hear the contempt proceeding.

___

Advertisement

Information from: KDFW-TV, http://www.myfoxdfw.com

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
10|28 56th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1941: FDR approves Lend-Lease aid to the USSR